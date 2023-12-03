ST. LOUIS — Tower Grove Park has announced the return of Frosted, at the Piper Palm House. From December 14 to 23, the Frosted pop-up cocktail event, extended to ten days for 2023, is a blend of live entertainment, culinary food by Farm Spirit, and an array of holiday-inspired cocktails crafted by Pat Gioia and the STL Barkeep team.

This year, Good Ice owners Jordan Goodman and Kyle Gillespie will showcase specialty ice carving at Frosted and Randi Kranz from The Vandy and Paper Crane, known for molecular cocktails, will be on Frosted’s menu.

Event Details:

Frosted is open to the public with free entry. No reservations are required.

Family-friendly hours on Dec 16-17 and Dec 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information is at www.towergrovepark.org/calendar/frosted2023

Outdoor Holiday Market:

On December 16–17, enjoy a Holiday Market from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring handmade goods and crafts.

Frosted 5K Family Fun Run and Walk:

On December 17 at 10:30 a.m., join the Frosted 5K with Santa and Mrs. Claus, s’mores, hot cocoa, and festive music. Registration is $45 ($35 for Park members).

Frosted Hours of Operation (Dec 14–23):

Thursday to Wednesday: 4 p.m.–11 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday (Dec 16–17): 11 a.m.–11 p.m. (Holiday Market, 10:30 a.m.–4 p.m.)

Saturday (Dec 23): 11 a.m.–11 p.m.

A portion of all Frosted proceeds supports Tower Grove Park, home to the Piper Palm House with its distinctive architecture and scenic views of historic lily ponds.