ST. LOUIS – Starting next month, Imo’s Pizza will be available in the frozen aisle of grocery stores.

The frozen pizzas will be available for purchase by October 3 at St. Louis area retailers including Schnucks, Dierbergs, Straub’s, and Walmart. The frozen pizzas will also be available in other cities in the Show-Me State along with Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Illinois, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Virginia.

The available varieties include cheese, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, deluxe (sausage, bacon, green peppers, mushrooms, onion), four meat (sausage, pepperoni, bacon, Canadian bacon), and sausage and pepperoni.

“Imo’s Pizza has built a loyal following over the past 58 years, and today we are proud to offer our fans another way to satisfy their craving for the original St. Louis-style pizza,” Imo’s CEO Mark Miner said. “While nothing compares to a freshly baked Imo’s Pizza from one of our 99 restaurants, our Imo’s frozen pizza brings our parlor to your kitchen.”

The frozen pizzas are made with the same ingredients customers get at an Imo’s Pizza restaurant. They are always topped with provel cheese.

Imo’s also said they have redesigned its packaging for the entire retail line.

“While the look is new, the ingredients and taste consumers are familiar with remain the same,” Imo’s Pizza said in a news release.

Click here to find a near by store selling the frozen pies.