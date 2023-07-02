JENNINGS, Mo. – RJ Thomas had just graduated kindergarten from Fairview Elementary School. His mother, LaWanda, described him as the shining light of her life.

“If you knew RJ, you were blessed. He was a special one. My bright and shining star,” she said.

On Sunday, LaWanda stood in front of the wreck of her home, reliving the very real nightmare of losing her boy.

“I heard a big boom. Like one of them big cannonballs or something that they light on the Fourth of July. That’s all it sounded like. Boom,” she said.

A tree struck by lightning came crashing through the roof of her home.

“Confusion. Mayhem. All I seen was a big tree and a bunch of debris, and I called out to RJ and he didn’t answer. I had to fight my way through and throw stuff to get to him,” she said.

LaWanda began digging through debris and shingles trying to get to RJ.

“I tried to put my lips to his and give him a couple of breaths. I called 911. As soon as it happened, as soon as I even noticed it, I called 911,” she said. “A gentleman answered, told me he had to switch me over to somebody else. As soon as that happened, nobody.”

State Representative Yolonda Fountain Henderson, the former mayor of Jennings, met with LaWanda in the aftermath. Henderson said that wasn’t the only obstacle in trying to get help.

“You’re on hold and it drops. She calls again, she calls again. Then the neighbor turns around, she gets in her car to go to the police department, and then it’s 45 minutes to an hour,” she said. “I really believe RJ could have been saved. That’s our future. That’s one of our little baby warriors. He’s gone.”

Henderson and others in the community helped LaWanda find somewhere to stay with RJ’s younger brother. LaWanda said her son’s memory will live on.

“He’ll never leave. He’ll always be here. He had a lasting impression,” she said.

A member of the Jennings City Council has organized a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses and relocation costs for LaWanda and her surviving child.