PHOENIX – The FBI recently arrested a fugitive wanted in a St. Louis bank robbery, a man who had been on the run for more than six years.

Federal authorities announced that the man accused, 65-year-old Daniel Harris, was arrested last Wednesday in Phoenix, Arizona. The St. Louis and Phoenix FBI divisions followed up on several leads over the last several years to narrow down Harris’ location.

Harris faces federal charges in the robbery of a St. Louis Community Credit Union location on March 15, 2017. Federal authorities issued an arrest warrant on Oct. 11 that same year.

According to a memo from the FBI, Harris allegedly entered the credit union, presented a note that he had a firearm and took off with an undisclosed amount of money. The FBI said he has ties to St. Louis City and East St. Louis.

“It may take years and it may not be a high-profile crime, but the FBI never gives up on bringing fugitives to justice,” said Special Agent in Charge Greenberg. “I commend our St. Louis team as well as our colleagues at FBI Phoenix Division.”

Harris is scheduled for a federal arraignment hearing on Aug. 29 in St. Louis.