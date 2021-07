ST. LOUIS – A fundraiser is planned Thursday night for the family of Aaleya Carter, 12, who was swept into a storm drain during flash flooding.

Aaleya died Saturday, July 10.

The money raised will go to Aaleya’s funeral costs and it will also help her mom with Aaley’s two siblings.

The fundraiser is from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Thursday at Billions Entertainment Center on Olive Street.

There is also a GoFund Me page for the family.