St. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Friends and family of 12-year-old Aaleya Carter of Black Jack are planning a fundraiser in her honor from 6-9 p.m. Thursday at Billions Entertainment Center, 4519 Olive Street in St. Louis.

Aaleya was killed during a storm early Saturday after the car she was riding in was swept into a storm drain near St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Jermond Dukes is a close family friend and helped organize the event.