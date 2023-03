OWENSVILLE, Mo. – Funeral arrangements for Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith have been finalized.

Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, March 19, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Owensville High School. That’s at 3336 Highway 19 in Owensville, Missouri.

The funeral will follow. He’ll be buried at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Rosebud, Missouri.