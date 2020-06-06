Funeral arrangments for slain police captain

ST. LOUIS – Funeral arrangements have been announced for a retired St. Louis police captain who was killed by suspected looters in north city earlier this week.

Dave Dorn was shot to death as a pawn shop he was protecting was looted. He was 77.

The shooting happened Tuesday around 2:30 a.m. outside Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry on Martin Luther King Drive.

A public visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 9 at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Flowers may be sent to the church on the day of the visitation. Any monetary donations can be made to CrimeStoppers, BackStoppers, or to www.Fundly.com/captain-David-Dorn-memorial-fund.

A private funeral will be held the next day at 10 a.m. Saint Louis Friendly Temple, with the burial to immediate follow at Valhalla Cemetery.

Dorn served 38 years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and later became chief of the Moline Acres Police Department.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $46,000 for a tip or information that leads to the arrest of those responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.