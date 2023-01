ST. LOUIS – The funeral is Tuesday, January 17, for the late businessman Frank Bommarito.

He founded one of St Louis’s most successful car dealerships, the Bommarito Automotive Group. Bommarito died January 2 in Naples, Florida.

He was a big supporter of his alma mater, St. Mary’s High School. The campus is named after him.

Bommarito was 88 years old. His funeral mass is at 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica.