Funeral for DeSmet High School student killed in crash happening today

ST. LOUIS – One of three teenagers killed in last week’s Ballwin car crash will be laid to rest Monday.

The funeral mass for DeSmet Jesuit High School student Cole Anello is scheduled for 10 a.m. at St. Monica Catholic Church.

Anello was behind the wheel during the crash on Sunday, November 14 when the car hit a tree along Kiefer Creek Road. Marquette high school students Rhegan Sajben and Jacob Keifer were also killed.

Two other 16-year-olds are recovering from their injuries.

In lieu of flowers, the Anello family request donations be made to the Cole Anello Memorial Scholarship. Cole attended DeSmet on a scholarship, and the family would like to provide the same opportunity for other young men. Click here to make a donation. Organizers ask donations should be noted with “In Memory of Cole.