BERGER, Mo. – The funeral for fallen firefighter Lloyd Ruediger takes place Thursday.

He died Monday after responding to a house fire the night before. He was 84 years old.

He served for 59 years in the New Haven-Berger Fire Department. His funeral is at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Church in Berger.

Governor Mike Parson ordered flags at half staff Thursday at fire houses across the state. Backstoppers is now assisting Ruediger’s family.