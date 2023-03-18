HERMANN, Mo. — People in Hermann, Missouri are coming together to remember the life of Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith. He was gunned down in the line of duty last Sunday.

Another officer was also shot. The public visitation and funeral services are planned for this weekend.

Investigators say Griffith and New Haven police officer Adam Sullentrup were at a Casey’s gas station last Sunday in Hermann when they tried to take Kenneth Simpson into custody on outstanding warrants. Both officers were shot and Griffith died, leaving behind his wife and two children.

The community has been so supportive of these officers and their families. The public is invited to attend the visitation.

Police have arranged a public visitation for Griffith from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow at Owensville High School, which is at 3336 Highway 19. Funeral services will follow around 2 p.m.

Following that is a procession to a local cemetery. Police offered the following directions on the procession:

The group will leave from Owensville High School Gymnasium. The procession will continue down Hwy 19 South to Hwy 28 East to Hwy 50 East to Reserve Street.

The procession will end at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Rosebud, Missouri.

The public is invited to the visitation. You should expect to park at the southernmost entrance of the complex and follow parking directions from there.

This evening there will be a fundraising event to benefit the families of both officers. It will be at the Knights of Columbus Hall in St. Clair from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.