ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A funeral for a service member and St. Louis native is today. It’s for Chief Warrant Officer Zachary Esparza – who was killed in last month’s crash of two Black Hawk helicopters.

He was among nine soldiers who died when the two helicopters collided outside fort Campbell, Kentucky on March 29, during a military training exercise. Zach was 36 years old and a 2005 graduate of Bayless High School.

His funeral is at 10:00 a.m. at Crosspoint Church in south county. Zachary Esparza will be buried at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Governor Mike Parson has ordered all flags to fly at half-staff Monday in Zach’s memory.