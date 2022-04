ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Funeral services were held Saturday morning for Tyre Sampson. He’s the St. Louis area teen who was killed after falling from an amusement ride in Orlando, Florida two weeks ago.

The 14-year-old aspiring football player was on the Orlando Free-Fall ride when he slipped out of his harness and fell several hundred feet. Sampson’s death remains under investigation as authorities try to figure out how he was able to fall from the ride that has been closed since the accident.