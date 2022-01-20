Funeral held today for fallen St. Louis firefighter

ST. LOUIS – The funeral service for a St. Louis firefighter killed one week ago while battling a fire at a vacant north St. Louis home will take place Thursday morning.

Benjamin Polson, 33, graduated from St. John Vianney High School in 2007. He then earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Missouri State University. After getting his MBA from Drury and graduating with a law degree from UMKC, Polson joined the city fire department in November of 2019. He followed in his father’s footsteps, a retired St. Louis City Fire Department captain.

A huge American flag flew outside Kutis funeral Home Wednesday night during Polson’s visitation. Inside Kutis many people paid their respects to Polson including firefighters in full uniform. The firefighters came through saluting Polson. Among those taking part was Chief Dennis Jenkerson.

The tragedy that claimed Polson’s life took place on Thursday, January 13 at a vacant home on Cote Brilliante in north city. Polson and other firefighters were responded to a fire at the vacant building. While he and other firefighters were inside checking to make sure nobody was trapped, the roof of the building collapsed. This killed Polson and injured another firefighter.

After the service at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica in the Central West End, there will be a procession to Resurrection Cemetery in Affton where an inurnment will take place. The procession will leave from there and go west on Lindell. It will then head south on Kingshighway to Chippewa. The procession will turn right on Chippewa to Mackenzie Road. Then it will take a left into the cemetery. The public is encouraged to line the procession route to show support for Polson and his family.