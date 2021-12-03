Funeral held today for MoDOT worker killed in south St. Louis County crash

ST. LOUIS – One of the two Missouri Department of Transportation workers killed in a crash last month will be laid to rest Friday.

James Brooks, 58, was restriping a northbound lane of Telegraph Road and I-255 in south St. Louis County when he was struck and killed along with his co-worker 25-year-old Kaitlyn Anderson. She was six months pregnant and also died.

Brooks was a senior maintenance worker with MoDOT for almost nine years.

His family and friends will celebrate his life at the Layne Renaissance Chapel in Jennings Friday. The visitation starts at 9 a.m., and masks are required. Visitors are encouraged to sign the tribute wall.

