Watch: Funeral procession for fallen Marine Jared Schmitz

Live coverage to start around 1:30 p.m.

ST. LOUIS– The funeral procession for fallen Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz will begin around 2 p.m., closing a 30-mile stretch of interstate. Thousands are expected to line the interstates to honor Schmitz as he receives a hero’s escort to his final resting place.

Funeral Procession Route:

The procession will leave St. Charles at around 2:00 p.m. and arrive at Jefferson Barracks around an hour later.

The procession will travel East on I-70, then go south on I-270 to I-255 eastbound, and exit at Telegraph Road.

The procession will then head north on Telegraph Road to Sheridan Road and end at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

A highway patrol spokesperson says the entire route of highways and streets will be shut down when the procession starts. The closures should last about an hour.

Thousands of people lined the route last week when Schmitz’s body was driven here in a Humvee after arriving at Lambert. The crowds could be even larger today.

Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz

Schmitz, a 2019 graduate of Fort Zumwalt South High School was among 13 American military members killed last month when a suicide bomber attacked the Kabul, Afghanistan airport.

Schmitz and the other fallen military members were awarded Purple Hearts for their sacrifice.

Gov. Mike Parson ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff today at buildings across the state to honor Schmitz.

There have been other tributes as well. There is an outdoor billboard located along Westbound Interstate 70 in Wentzville to honor him.

State Senator Bob Onder, who represents Schmitz’s district, spoke about the fallen Marine at the state capital.

Governor Parson ordered flags to fly at half staff today in honor of Schmitz. A private service for Schmitz will be held here then another private service will take place at Jefferson Barracks.