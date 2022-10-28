ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Services are set for one of the victims of Monday’s school shooting. Kutis Affton Chapel will hold a public visitation Sunday. It is for the teacher who was killed, 61-year-old Jean Kuczka. There will be a service at the Cathedral Basilica at 10 am Monday in Central West End.

Police and the FBI are working to determine what prompted 19-year-old Orlando Harris to force his way into Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on Monday and start shooting. Sack said the the carnage could have been far worse. The gunman was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and an estimated 600 rounds of ammunition.

Fifteen-year-old Alexzandria Bell and Kuczka died in the shooting. Four students suffered gunshot or graze wounds, two had bruises and one had a broken ankle — apparently from jumping out of the three-story building. Sack said all are recovering, as is a police officer who suffered cuts from broken glass.

Police believe Harris, who was killed by responding officers, had intended targets. They have not said if any of the victims were among them.