ST. LOUIS – Funeral arrangements have been made for the St. Louis boy who died when he fell off a Florida rollercoaster.

Tyre Sampson, 14, was tragically killed when he fell off the Orlando Free Fall ride, which opened last year at Icon Park, on Thursday, March 24. Sampson’s visitation is on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the SLU-Bush Student Center on North Grand. His funeral service starts at 10 a.m. at the same location. The graveside service is at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Oak Grove Cemetery located on St. Charles Rock Road.

The eighth-grader loved playing football. He was getting ready to play for the East St. Louis High School football team. He was a lineman on the Bad Boyz, a nationally-ranked youth team based in St. Louis.

“God has gained an angel. It’s very tragic to see a kid with so much potential not here with us today,” said East St. Louis High football coach Darren Sunkett.

Sampson had dreams of making it to the NFL.

“He was an outgoing, funny, and hardworking kid. He just loved to play and have fun,” Bad Boyz teammate Kareem Burns said. “He was a good guy, and I just love him, and it hurts that he’s not here to live out his high school.”

A vigil honoring Sampson was held on Thursday, March 31 in Ferguson. His family, friends, teammates, and coach came together in Forest Wood Park to remember a life taken too soon. The Ferguson Police Department and fire crews were also there to show their support.

A fence has been put up around the ride of the tragic incident in Orlando, as the investigation into his death is ongoing.