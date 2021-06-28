Funeral takes place today for St. Louis City firefighter Rodney Heard

ST. LOUIS – Funeral services will take place Monday for a St. Louis City firefighter who died in the line of duty from COVID-19.

The visitation for firefighter Rodney Heard will take place at New Spring Church just off Route 367 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. The funeral service will follow. A uniformed walk through for firefighters is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

Heard died on June 15 after battling COVID-19. He was 56 years old and had been with the St. Louis Fire Department for some 22 years.

Governor Mike Parson has ordered flags at fire stations across Missouri to fly at half staff Monday to honor Heard. Parson’s order also call for flags to fly at half staff at the Firefighters Memorial and government buildings in the City of St. Louis.

Heard was loved by many. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, his six children, and 29 grandchildren. Heard’s family affectionately called him “Papa Doc.”

FOX 2 was told Heard was deeply religious and carried a bible with him to work and prayed whenever he could.

A former colleague called Heard “a family-oriented man and a rock-solid partner.”

After the services here, there will be a committal service at Memorial Park Cemetery on Lucas and Hunt Boulevard.

