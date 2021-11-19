Funeral this morning for Sunset Hills officer who died unexpectedly at 47

ST. LOUIS – The funeral is Friday for Sunset Hills Police Officer Christy Meier. She died unexpectedly on Friday, November 12.

Her funeral will be held at St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m.

Christy Meier

People are encouraged to line the procession route to show support for Officer Meier and her surviving family. The procession will begin at 9:30 a.m. It will travel west on Gravois Road to Lindbergh Boulevard, north on Lindbergh Boulevard, to Eddie and Park, east on Eddie and Park to St. Justin the Martyr. People traveling in the area at the time of the procession should expect traffic delays, there will be several road closures around Eddie and Park and Lindbergh between 9:00 am and 10:00 am.

Meier passed away unexpectedly at 47 years old after coming home from her shift. Nearly the entire Sunset Hills Police Department came to Meier’s visitation at Kutis Funeral Home on Thursday, as well as officers from other departments.

The Sunset Hills Police Department has set up a GoFundMe for Meier’s family.