ST. LOUIS – The funeral is today for former Maryland Heights Police Chief Tom O’Connor.

He died last week, at the age of 80. He served the department for 17 years, 12 of them as chief.

O’Connor was also a U.S. Marine. His son Ryan was shot in the line of duty in 2017 while working for the Arnold Police Department.

The funeral is at 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica in the Central West End. He’ll be buried with full military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.