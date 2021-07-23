Furry friends start at $4 during Build-A-Bear’s sale Tuesday

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 06: General view of atmosphere at the Build-A-Bear Workshop Make-A-Wish Event In New York City on February 6, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Build-a-Bear)

ST. LOUIS – Build-A-Bear’s “NO LINE, ON-LINE Bear-Building Sale!” is returning on Tuesday, July 27. It is a one-day sale and was introduced in 2020.

The sale is exclusively available to members of the Build-A-Bear Bonus Club rewards program.

While our Workshops around the world have safety protocols in place and are open for Guests to visit, we wanted to provide a great virtual option for our Bonus Club members to shop from home and receive exceptional savings on some of our most popular products,” said President and CEO, Sharon Price John.

The furry friends start at $4. Bonus Club members can purchase up to four furry friends during the sale. The online building experience even includes a virtual Heart Ceremony.

Consumers can get their purchases via shipping, in-store pickup or the curbside option.

Click here to become a Buil-A-Bear Bonus Club rewards member.