Future Stars Academy hosts toy drive after flash flood damages facility

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Flash flooding last month broke down the doors of Future Stars Academy, destroying thousands of dollars of property, including toys for small children.

“Yeah, it was a big, big, problem,” said Amelia Vann, assistant director of the daycare.

Luckily, no one was injured in the rapidly rising waters. On Wednesday, the community has come together to help the daycare, which has been closed since May 27.

“We actually are seeing a really good response from getting donations and everything,” said Vann.

Toy donates are helping the non-profit daycare replace some of its damaged property.

“I felt bad about what happened here and also I had a lot of stuff my great grandson can’t use anymore,” said JoAnn Wilmes. “So, it’s just a good thing to do.”

Along with donations, Future Stars has set up a GoFundMe page, which has raised just over $1,600. The money will go toward repairs and replacements for the business.

“We have to get all of the rooms downstairs completely gutted and redone with electrical,” Vann said.

With water rising above electrical outlets, approvals from the local fire marshal and state inspectors are needed before the daycare can reopen. Future Stars management hopes to reopen at the end of June. But until then, families are out of child care and staffers are out of a job.

If you weren’t able to make it to the drive today, the daycare will be hosting another one on Wednesday, June 16.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News