Future Stars Academy hosts toy drive after flash flood damages facility

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Flash flooding last month broke down the doors of Future Stars Academy, destroying thousands of dollars of property, including toys for small children.

“Yeah, it was a big, big, problem,” said Amelia Vann, assistant director of the daycare.

Luckily, no one was injured in the rapidly rising waters. On Wednesday, the community has come together to help the daycare, which has been closed since May 27.

“We actually are seeing a really good response from getting donations and everything,” said Vann.

Toy donates are helping the non-profit daycare replace some of its damaged property.

“I felt bad about what happened here and also I had a lot of stuff my great grandson can’t use anymore,” said JoAnn Wilmes. “So, it’s just a good thing to do.”

Along with donations, Future Stars has set up a GoFundMe page, which has raised just over $1,600. The money will go toward repairs and replacements for the business.

“We have to get all of the rooms downstairs completely gutted and redone with electrical,” Vann said.

With water rising above electrical outlets, approvals from the local fire marshal and state inspectors are needed before the daycare can reopen. Future Stars management hopes to reopen at the end of June. But until then, families are out of child care and staffers are out of a job.

If you weren’t able to make it to the drive today, the daycare will be hosting another one on Wednesday, June 16.