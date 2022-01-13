Fuzzy’s Taco Shops temporarily closes all St. Louis-area locations

ST. LOUIS — Fuzzy’s Taco Shops announced Thursday it is temporarily closing all four of its St. Louis-area locations. This includes the locations in Webster Groves, Manchester, St. Charles, and Westport Plaza.



The restaurant posted the following message on its Facebook page: “We have made the tough decision to close this location for the time being. We love our Fuzzy’s fans and the good vibes you bring us. We look forward to seeing your faces again soon, so stay tuned for updates. It’s not a goodbye, it’s a see you later. “

Prior to announcing the temporary shutdown, some Fuzzy’s locations had posted they were hiring for multiple positions and had to close their doors for certain days due to staffing issues.



FOX 2’s Zara Barker visited the Webster Groves location Thursday afternoon and talked with a crew that was cleaning out items.



According to an email obtained from Fox 2, the company is also temporarily closing its Columbia, Missouri location. The company could not be reached to comment on why the sudden closure.