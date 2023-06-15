ST. LOUIS – New St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore continues efforts to replenish the office with prosecutors.

Since taking office on May 30, Gore has welcomed 10 attorneys into the fold. Four other prosecutors are working on loan from neighboring counties.

In addition, two former assistant circuit attorneys have returned to the office. Mary Pat Carl is back as the city’s chief homicide officer, and Steven Capizzi has returned as chief warrant officer. Carl and Capizzi also serve as members of Gore’s executive staff.

The new hires, four of whom previously worked in the Circuit Attorney’s Office, will begin going through the backlogged cases, which Gore listed as a top priority.

“Hiring experienced prosecutors who can hit the ground running is my highest priority,” Gore said. “We are working hard to build a high-performing team of attorneys and support staff to serve the citizens of St. Louis.”

The Circuit Attorney’s Office provided biographies for their newest hires.

Chris Faerber

Chris Faerber returns as a newly-hired Assistant Circuit Attorney for the Circuit Attorney’s Office. Faerber is currently the Lead Attorney at Faerber Law LLC, where he focuses on criminal defense, municipal charges, and probation. He has previously served St. Louis City as an Assistant Circuit Attorney, and as an Assistant Public Defender at the St. Louis City Trial Office. Faerber has also conducted legal work for a publishing company and managed the St. Louis Brewery. He is a graduate of the University of Chicago and Washington University School of Law. Faerber also serves as a Board Member of the St. Louis Office of Developmental Disability Resources and earned his national certification as a beer judge.

Allison Schreiber Lee

Allison Schreiber Lee was hired as a new Special Assistant Circuit Attorney for the Circuit Attorney’s Office. Lee is currently a family law attorney at Sandberg, Phoenix & Von Gontard who specializes in divorce, child support, and issues with child abuse.

Lee has additional extensive experience in family law and previously held an adjunct professor position at Washington University School of Law. She is a graduate of American University and Washington University School of Law.

Terrence O’Toole Jr.

Terry O’Toole, Jr. has been appointed as a Special Assistant Circuit Attorney for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office. O’Toole is a member of Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice LLC, with a practice focused on medical malpractice, personal injury, and general liability defense. He previously worked as an Assistant Circuit Attorney in the Drug Unit from 2008 to 2010, before joining the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, where he worked in the Violent Crimes Unit and as a Trial Team Leader until 2014. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Missouri – Columbia and his law degree from the St. Louis University School of Law. O’Toole Jr. joins his father, Terry O’Toole Sr., who has returned as a senior advisor in the Circuit Attorney’s Office.

Bret M. Rich

Bret M. Rich was hired as a new Assistant Circuit Attorney for the Circuit Attorney’s Office. He brings 26 years of experience as a sole practitioner, and he specializes in complex criminal and civil litigation on a variety of matters. He has previous experience as Municipal

Prosecutor for St. Louis County and the St. Louis County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney. Rich has also worked in corporate law, has been published in the St. Louis Bar Journal, and is a lecturer at Washington University in St. Louis. He is a graduate of University of Missouri-Columbia and the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University.

Sherry Wolk

Sherry Wolk was hired as an Assistant Circuit Attorney for the Circuit Attorney’s Office. Wolk brings extensive experience from many sectors of law, including prosecution of violent crimes, a specialization in the prosecution of sex crimes and child abuse, serving as in-house counsel, civil litigation, working on FINRA, SEC and state regulatory investigations and responses, handling internal investigations, financial crime and fraud, and clerking for the Missouri Court of Appeals. She returns to the office, having served seven years in the Circuit Attorney’s Office from 1997 to 2004. Wolk has prosecuted over a thousand cases while in the office and has an excellent trial record. She is a graduate of Washington University in St. Louis and Washington University School of Law.