ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore is not using an ‘exclusion list’ to stop certain police officers from testifying in criminal cases.

FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Gore doesn’t have a list. His predecessor, Kim Gardner, was criticized for building a list of dozens of officers banned from bringing cases over concerns about the officers’ credibility.

At one point, there were about 75 officers on the list. Gore said he was simply given a list of names without any information about the reason each officer was on it.