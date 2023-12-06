ST. LOUIS – Gabe Gore, who took over as St. Louis Circuit Attorney earlier this year amid Kim Gardner’s resignation, will run for his first full term of the office next year.

Gore announced his candidacy for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney in the November 2024 election.

The announcement comes one day after Gore announced a sharp rise in prosecuting crime within the City of St. Louis. His office says that Gore has prosecuted 45% more cases in his first six months compared to Gardner during the same six-month period of 2022.

Gore added that his office has also made a dent in a backlog of pending criminal cases by resolving around 2,500 mostly violent crimes in a city with one of the highest homicide rates in the nation.

“The work of this office touches many lives, and is critical to our city’s continued success. That is why Circuit Attorney Gore feels called to do his duty to see that critical work continued,” said an announcement Wednesday sent to FOX 2.

Gore, born and raised in the City of St. Louis, was appointed as the St. Louis Circuit Attorney on May 19, 2023. Previously serving in his role was Kim Gardner, who stepped down just days before after mounting legal battles.