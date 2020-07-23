Galleria Mall shooting: Person of interest in custody

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – St. Louis County police have taken a person of interest into custody in connection with a deadly shooting inside the Galleria Mall.

According to a county police spokesman, the person was identified only as an 18-year-old man. That individual will likely not be identified unless charges are filed.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 p.m. after two groups of people got into an argument near the escalators at Dillard’s.

One person was shot in the head and the other victim was shot in the arm.

Anyone with information on the shooting is still being asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.