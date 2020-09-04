Galloway visits union nurse members at SLU Hospital

ST. LOUIS – Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway joined SEIU members and NNU nurses at Saint Louis University Hospital Friday.

She was discussing the challenges facing frontline workers during this pandemic.

Galloway is running for Missouri governor and said the stop shows her support for union workers in the Show-Me state.

She says she would change the way the state has responded to the pandemic if she is elected to the top office.

“The biggest threat to state and local budgets is the economic impacts from COVID-19, he refuses to lead our state,” Galloway said.

Galloway also talked about violence in the state. She said violence against police officers, and violence against peaceful protestors would not be tolerated if she was elected.