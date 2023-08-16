ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Several people hit the jackpot at Ameristar Casino in St. Charles in July. The casino reports that 12 people won at least $10,000 last month, with more than $1.1 million won in jackpots.

Ameristar July jackpots:

July 1: $12,000 from a Lock it Link machine.

July 2: $14,000 from a Samurai 888 Katsum machine.

July 5: $108,000 jackpot from on a Triple Diamond Strike machine.

July 7: $10,000 on a Super Charge 7 machine.

July 7: $16,000 on a Multi-Streak Poker machine.

July 11: $13,000 on a Dollar Storm machine.

July 12: $12,000 on a Lock it Link machine.

July 13: $13,000 on a Lighting Link machine.

July 15: $16,000 bonus on a Hot Roll Poker machine.

July 16: 14,000 on a Piggy Game machine.

July 22: $11,000 on a Buffalo Link machine.

July 23: $11,000 on a Bonus Boost machine.

Ameristar Casino has a wide assortment of slot machines and table games. Beyond gaming, it features elegant restaurants, bars, and captivating live entertainment, all set against the picturesque backdrop of the Missouri River.

It was originally established in 1994, and the casino’s evolution has mirrored the transformation of St. Charles itself. The city has gone from a historic riverside town to a bustling hub of entertainment and leisure.