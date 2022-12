ST. LOUIS, Mo. – This weekend, the FIFA Men’s World Cup is down to the top four teams competing for a place in soccer history. FOX 2 will carry the final games of the FIFA World Cup.

The third place match begins on FOX 2 Saturday, December 17th, at 8 a.m. with Croatia vs. Morocco. On Sunday, the World Cup final game between Argentina and France will determine who takes home the cup. The final game starts at 8 a.m. on Sunday.