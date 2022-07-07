ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A home with a 1,800-square-foot garage is on the market in Sunset Hills.

The 4,687 square foot home on one acre is located in the Lindbergh School District and is on the market for $1,199,000. It has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The five-car garage has a heated epoxy floor. There are lifts in part of the garage that make it possible to have seven cars. Seller’s agent Jennifer Wallner said the lifts are negotiable. The driveway leading up to the custom garage is a stone paver driveway with brick/stone elevation.

The home located at 10540 Anton Place has three fireplaces. There is a gas fireplace in the hearth room next to the kitchen, another gas fireplace is in the great room, and a wood-burning fireplace is outside as part of the large covered paver patio. Next to the patio is a koi pond.

The primary bedroom features his/hers walk-in closets, and the primary bathroom has an air jet soaker tub and a walk-in shower.

The home also has a finished walk-out lower level.

10540 Anton Place is listed by The Wallner Team.