ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Garden Glow is among the St. Louis area’s best holiday traditions. The Missouri Botanical Garden’s annual light show and tour is nominated for a USA Today’s Readers’ Choice Award. They need your vote to be listed as the nation’s best botanical garden lights.

This round of voting goes until Monday, December 5 and the top ten winners will be announced on December 16.

The Missouri Botanical Garden has some stiff competition. It is currently listed as the 10th most popular holiday garden lights tour out of 20. Other botanical gardens listed in the competition include glows in Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Maine, New Mexico and more.

There are over 2 million lights waiting for visitors to the Missouri Botanical Garden. This weekend is the 2022 member preview. The glow has been going on for a decade, and this year’s event will include new features plus annual traditions. It runs from November 19 to January 7. Learn more at mobot.org/glow.