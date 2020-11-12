Garden Glow opens for 2020, promises safe, bright holiday fun

ST. LOUIS – Finding joy during a pandemic has many turning on the holiday spirit even earlier this year. The Missouri Botanical Garden is ready to help brighten your year. With more than one million lights, the garden’s eighth annual Garden Glow is now open to the public.

Always a popular event, the demand for tickets should be higher this year with the Garden Glow being outdoors, a less risky holiday adventure amid COVID-19. There are plenty of photo opportunities, food, drinks, and music to put smiles on the faces of your family.

The safety of visitors and staff is a top priority and visitors will notice some changes. Advanced tickets are required, and capacity reduced to allow for social distancing. Visitors and staff must wear face coverings. Interactive and high-touch points have been removed or modified. And there will be a one-way path, with visitors entering and exiting through separate buildings.

Garden Glow runs nightly through January 2, 2021. And exciting news, USA Today has nominated the Garden Glow for its list of best garden lights in North America. Help the Garden win top prize by voting once per day until December 7, 2020. You can vote here: https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-botanical-garden-holiday-lights/garden-glow-missouri-botanical-garden-st-louis/share/