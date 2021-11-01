Garden Glow setup hindered by rain

ST. LOUIS – This year marks the 9th annual Garden Glow at the Missouri Botanical Garden and while set up had to be paused late last week due to the rain, the hard work was back in full force today as we gear up for the biggest glow yet.

The work here started at the beginning of August, well before the majority of us were thinking ahead to the holidays. The crew of six people has put in countless hours as they transform the already beautiful gardens into a magical winter wonderland using over a million lights.

Nicole Martine, the event manager at the Missouri Botanical Garden says that luckily, they have had great weather for the most part and that setup is on track.

This family-friendly St. Louis tradition will carry on with many of the favorite displays from years past but also includes a brand new beautiful installation called “Springtime” which consists of 100 custom lilies specifically made for this event with about 40 lights per lily that will all dance to a custom soundtrack. The idea behind this was to bring a little bit of springtime to the glow.

For families who have never been to the Glow, there is so much to see here along with the over 30 installations.

“You’re going to see countless photo opportunities, you’re going to see s’mores, you’re going to see firepits for the kids. It’s great for families, friends, significant others. Overall it’s just a really cool event,” said Nicole Martine, event manager at the Missouri Botanical Garden. “My favorite display is the 40-foot Christmas tree that you’ll find in the Gladney Rose Garden this year. It’s a cool tree. Every little pixel on the tree is programmable and can do some crazy things.”

The Glow begins on Saturday, Nov. 13, and runs through Jan. 8. Tickets are required and they do have family nights where kids aged 3 to 12 get in for only $3.

Tickets sell out so reserve them online in advance at mobot.org/glow.