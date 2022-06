IMPERIAL, Mo. – A garden shop in Imperial, Missouri will close at the end of June.

Bayer’s Garden Shop located at 5926 Old State Road said in a Facebook post that it’s closing due to increasing operating costs and staffing shortages.

The business has spanned 81 years and three generations.

They’re asking the community to “stop on by with those unused gift certificates, say goodbye, and own a piece of Bayer’s Garden Shop history.”

The shop will permanently close on June 30.