Gardner adds 15 St. Louis police officers to ‘exclusion list’

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner added 15 city police officers to her exclusion list.

Officers on the exclusion list are not allowed to bring suspected criminal cases to the circuit attorney’s office for charges.

Gardner released the following statement Friday night:

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Chief John Hayden is fully aware of the circumstances surrounding the addition of 15 officers to the exclusion list.

The St. Louis City Police union under its current leadership has a consistent antagonistic history of resisting any and all attempts to root out bad actors within our police department.

The union’s predictable over the top “sky is falling” reaction to any attempt to distinguish the vast majority of honest & hardworking officers from the few bad actors is one big reason why community relations with the people they serve are so frayed. I am sure that the people of the City of St. Louis see the union’s rhetoric for what it is.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner