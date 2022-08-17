SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Bass Pro Shops’ Big Cedar Lodge is opening the newly expanded Thunder Ridge Nature Arena with a performance from Garth Brooks on October 1 at 7 pm.

The Thunder Ridge land was set aside as a not-for-profit foundation, so all proceeds from the event will go to further enhance the area and support conservation.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 26, at 10 am at $98.95 per ticket.

There is an eight-ticket per purchaser limit. Tickets can only be purchased through ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or through the Ticketmaster App on your mobile phone. There will be no ticket sales at the venue box office on the day of the event.

“We are very honored to have Garth come and help open this great new venue, which we hope will be regarded as one of the most picturesque and impressive nature-based arenas anywhere,” said Johnny Morris, noted conservationist and founder of Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge. “This will be a place for visitors of all ages to come and experience some of the best entertainers of our generation, in a truly awe-inspiring environment, surrounded by nature.”