ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Gary Sinise Foundation is raising money for a Manchester Police Department veteran officer.

Sgt. Meredith Absolon is battling stage three breast cancer. Despite that, she’s still shown up for work nearly every single day.

The community started a GoFundMe for the 15-year veteran of the department. Manchester police officials and several businesses will join the foundation to help Sgt. Absolon.