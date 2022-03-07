Gas line break in another St. Charles County neighborhood raises alarm

DARDENNE PRAIRIE, Mo. — Residents in Dardenne Prairie are voicing their concerns after another gas line break happened over the weekend, which was very close to where an O’Fallon home exploded last week.

The O’Fallon Fire Protection District said a sub-contractor hit a 4-inch line off Shetland Drive while trying to put in fiber cable. No one was hurt, but now neighbors want answers as well.

“It was Saturday morning. All of a sudden, the fire department is banging on the door wanting to come in and check for gas and odor in our basement. Says someone hit the gas line,” said resident Bon Kubler.

Kubler lives next door to where the construction was happening and said he smelled the gas all over the neighborhood. This comes less than a week after a home in O’Fallon exploded after a natural gas line was hit by contractors.

Kubler said he was worried his home would share the same fate.

“It’s a little crazy after the damage they did in O’Fallon, to think that that could happen again. There’s a little concern that they’re working too fast. Somebody needs to look at what they’re doing,” Kubler said.

The company, i3 Broadband, confirmed it hired the contractors that hit the line. The O’Fallon Fire Protection District said the contractors hit a bigger 4-inch line that took more than three hours for Spire to repair.

“When the system is used properly, it’s a very safe system,” said Craig Hoeferlin, vice president of operations for Spire.

Hoeferlin said they have an 811 system, which legally required any company –from trees to fiber–to call Spire three to 10 days before the project starts, so Spire can assess the area and put down markings.

“If you have not started your project within 10 days, then you need to call us and all the utilities so that we can come out and re-mark the area.”

Hoeferlin reminds anyone that, if they smell gas, to run out of your home and immediately call 911.

Kubler said the flags in his neighborhood have been in front of his home since January and haven’t been touched. Kubler said he is worried that maybe the flags could have moved with the weather, which could have led to the line break.

“If there’s something wrong with the flags and they aren’t marked right, you stop and rethink where you are putting them for fiber-optics. We want that fiber, but we want it safely,” Kubler said.

Jane Larson with i3 Broadband sent a statement saying: “i3Broadband is awaiting answers from the investigation to understand what happened. i3Broadband and its contractors follow all safety guidelines in regards to construction and operations.”