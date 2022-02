ST LOUIS, MO — Gas prices are back on the rise. Currently, they are just three cents shy of a new seven-year high, according to the American Automobile Association.

The average gas price currently sits at $3.39 a gallon. It’s the fifth week prices have surged. To add to it, inflation surged seven percent in December. It impacted the prices of fuel, diesel, natural gas and oil. Energy costs have also hiked up 29% over the past year, mostly because of large demand.