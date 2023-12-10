ST. LOUIS — The price for a gallon of gas is taking a major dip. The national average for a gallon of gas has dropped considerably, to just $3.20. That’s 15 cents less than it was a year ago.

In Missouri, it’s even lower than that, at just $2.75 per gallon. AAA says it’s pretty typical for the price of gas to drop at this time of year, with people waiting longer in between trips that don’t involve essential travel, like going to work.

AAA also says that more than half of all gas stations in the country are charging less than $3 per gallon.

