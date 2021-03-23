Gas station conversation becomes key evidence in St. Louis police beating trial

ST. LOUIS – A conversation at a gas pump became key evidence Tuesday in the case of St. Louis Police officers accused of beating a fellow officer they thought was a protester. If there’s such a thing as a ‘police code’ where an officer never turns on another officer, it was certainly broken in St. Louis federal court.

Five current or former St. Louis Police officers took the witness stand to testify against their former colleagues in blue. The testifying officers swore they were telling the truth.

Defense attorneys suggested they could be saving their skins.

Undercover St. Louis Police detective, Luther Hall, was beaten by fellow officers in September of 2017 during the protests that followed the acquittal of former St. Louis Police officer, Jason Stockley, who had been charged with murder.

Hall was not able to identify the officers who beat him.

Former officers Christopher Myers and Dustin Boone, along with current officer, Steven Korte, are accused of depriving Hall of his civil rights.

Testimonies from the five officers who testified Tuesday placed both Myers, Boone, and Korte, at the scene of the beating which was captured in part on Hall’s live-stream video feed.

Defense attorneys grilled the officers under cross-examination, often taking them frame by frame through parts of the video and photos from the scene, seizing on the confusion of a chaotic night.

The attorney pressed the officers on visual details like officers’ name tags, who was holding a police baton or flexible zip-tie handcuffs, plus the arrest of another man near Hall.

A key moment came with St. Louis Police Sgt. Joseph Marcantano on the stand, recalling a conversation with defendant Myers after the incident as they were pumping gas at the North Patrol police headquarters.

Marcano testified that Myers told him, “It’s (expletive). I only hit Hall 2-3 times. I’m not the one who (expletive’d) him up.”

Myers is also accused of destroying evidence by smashing Hall’s phone. Korte is also accused of lying to the FBI.

All three officers deny the charges.

Two former officers have already pleaded guilty in the case: Randy Hays to beating Hall and Bailey Coletta to perjury.

An attorney involved tells Fox 2 he now expects the trial to go the jury by the end of the week.