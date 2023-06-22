ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An employee at a Richmond Heights gas station is charged with assault for allegedly bloodying a delivery driver last week.

According to a report filed by the Richmond Heights Police Department, the crime took place on June 15 at the Mobil Station near the intersection of Clayton Road and Big Bend Boulevard.

Police arrived to find the victim slumped over next to a delivery truck, with blood on the back of his head. The victim told officers a station employee attacked him.

A witness reported seeing the employee strike the driver in the head while he was in the back of the delivery truck. The victim fell from the truck and struck his head on the pavement and was knocked unconscious.

Police claim to have reviewed surveillance video showing the driver and station employee having an argument beforehand, ending with the gas station employee taking a receipt from the victim’s pocket.

The victim is seen climbing into the back of the truck, with the station employee following him. The employee punched the back of the victim’s head and tossed him from the truck. The employee then struck the victim in the face several times while he was already knocked out.

Police arrested the employee, identified as Jerry Washington, 33.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Washington, 33, with third-degree assault. He remains jailed on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

If convicted, Washington faces up to four years in prison and a $10,000 fine.