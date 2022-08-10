ST. LOUIS – New resources are now available to flood victims around the St. Louis region, just days after U.S. President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration over the flooding.

Several rounds of flooding have hit the St. Louis region within the last few weeks, including one round of flooding that led to record-breaking rainfall on July 26.

Flood victims in St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County can seek now seek relief in several forms. Various agencies are offering services or help when it comes to gas bills, tax relief and unemployment benefits.

In addition to these new services, disaster survivor assistance crews from FEMA will begin inspecting damage in St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County on Wednesday.

Gas bills

Utility company Spire will voluntarily suspend disconnections through Sept. 30 for flood victims in the St. Louis and St. Charles areas. There will also be no service reconnection fees for impacted customers during through September.

Rebates and financing options are also available to help customers replace their natural gas appliances. If you’re looking to take advantage of this service, click here or contact Spire’s customer service specialists at 800-887-4173.

Spire has also donated $15,000 to The American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis.

Tax relief

The IRS has extended a deadline for flood victims to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. Victims in St. Louis City, St. Louis County, St. Charles County and Montgomery County qualify for tax relief.

The IRS notes the following changes…

Certain tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines for taxpayers falling on or after July 25, 2022, and before Nov. 15, 2022, are postponed through Nov. 15, 2022.

Individuals who had a valid extension to file their 2021 return due to run out on Oct. 17, 2022, will now have until Nov. 15, 2022, to file.

Penalties on payroll and excise tax deposits due on or after July 25, 2022, and before Aug. 9, 2022, will be abated as long as the tax deposits were made by Aug. 9, 2022.

For more information on relief and deadlines, click here.

Unemployment benefits

Missourians impacted by flooding can to apply for up to 28 weeks of disaster unemployment assistance through the Missouri Department of Labor.

The DUA provides unemployment benefits and re-employment assistance services to survivors affected by a disaster. This assistance is only available to flood victims who are not eligible for regular state unemployment insurance.

The Missouri Department of Labor’s Division of Employment Security will be accepting applications for DUA through Sept. 9, 2022 for flood victims in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County. Eligibility for DUA will be determined on a week-to-week basis and flood victims can only receive benefits for as long as their unemployment continues due to the flooding.

For more information on how to apply, click here.