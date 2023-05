GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. – Gasconade County will light up blue in honor of two Hermann officers.

The sheriff’s office is asking people to put blue bulb’s into their porch light’s in memory of Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith and in support of officer Adam Sullentrup. Griffith was killed and Sullentrup was injured after confronting a suspect in March.

They want people to leave the lights up until May 8.