ST. LOUIS – On Thursday night, the Gateway Arch is celebrating its 58th anniversary.

The final piece of the iconic structure was put in place on October 28, 1965. It took two years of construction work. To honor the event, the ‘Gateway Arch Park Foundation’ is hosting its ‘Iconic Evening’ fundraiser.

Guests will enjoy dinner, live entertainment, tram rides to the top of the arch, and private museum access. It starts at 6:30 p.m.