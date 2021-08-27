Gateway Arch closes for suspicious package investigation

ST. LOUIS – The bomb and arson squad is at the Gateway Arch to investigate a suspicious package. The Archgrounds are closed and streets near the park are also closed for the investigation. Officers representing the National Park Service and the Bomb Squad are on the scene.

The investigation appears to have wrapped up. The item officers found behind a trashcan does not appear to be dangerous. Police say, “The area is now safe. Investigation into the ‘Suspicious Package’ revealed no dangerous devices.”

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released this statement to provide more details about the investigation:

“Shortly before 7:30 a.m., officers received a call for a “Suspicious Package” near the Arch. We are requesting that everyone shelter in place and there is no evacuation order at this time. Several streets in the area are closed, including 4th/market and 1 Memorial Dr. Pedestrians and vehicles should avoid the area.” St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

The situation is being monitored from the air by Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX Helicopter.

SkyFOX spotted one officer who snapped a photo of something behind a garbage can. A device to x-ray the item has been placed near the trash cans. The officer picked up the box and opened it. The item appeared to be harmless.

Police tape stretches over a large portion of the Archgrounds. Investigators are on the scene and no other visitors can be seen in the area. A couple walking their dogs in the park was told to leave.

The 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks is next month. The Arch is a national monument and security has been upgraded before the event.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information. Refresh this story for the latest details.