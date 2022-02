St. Louis — The Gateway Arch in downtown St. Louis announced it will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 2 due to the weather.

People who purchased a Tram Ride to the Top ticket or a documentary movie ticket for Feb. 2 will be refunded.

Visitors are encouraged to call 877-982-1410 for more information about refunds.

Several schools, daycares, and businesses will be closed as a winter storm is expected to hit the St. Louis region this week. Click here for a full list of closings.